US Says Price Cap On Russian Oil Has Benefited India, Africa, Latin America

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:24 AM

The price cap imposed on Russian oil has benefited countries around the world because it has kept purchasing costs low, US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The price cap imposed on Russian oil has benefited countries around the world because it has kept purchasing costs low, US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said on Tuesday.

"One thing that I don't think is as noticed, is that's kept the price pressure down," Turk said referring to the price cap. "That's benefited countries around the world, it's benefited India, benefited countries in Africa, benefited countries in Latin America."

The mechanism also helps cut revenues "feeding" Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, he added.

Although the price cap has been "well managed," Turk said, vigilance is required, considering the volatile nature of the oil market.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated with a $60 price-cap imposed by G7 member states and Australia on December 5.

In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin in late December.

