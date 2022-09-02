UrduPoint.com

US Says Russia Willing To Accept Bigger Discounts For Oil Contracts Amid G7 Price Cap Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 10:37 PM

US Says Russia Willing to Accept Bigger Discounts for Oil Contracts Amid G7 Price Cap Deal

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Moscow is ready to accept bigger discounts than it currently offers for oil contracts amid the newly announced price cap agreement by the Group of Seven (G7) nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that Moscow is ready to accept bigger discounts than it currently offers for oil contracts amid the newly announced price cap agreement by the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

"Reports show that Russia is already offering steep discounts as much as 30% and long- term contracts to some countries. This also demonstrates that Russia is planning to continue supplying its oil and willing to swallow bigger discounts," Jean-Pierre said. "A price cap will give more countries better leverage to strike bargain with deals with Russia."

The G7 finance ministers on Friday confirmed the group's intention to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and ban sea transportation of oil unless it is bought at a limited price.

The G7 also said that it will develop "targeted mitigation mechanisms" to ensure that vulnerable countries will still have access to energy markets, including from Russia.

The decision to impose limits on prices for Russian oil was made unanimously at the online meeting of the G7 finance ministers and the heads of their central banks, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Shunichi said the goal of imposing a price cap is to limit Russia's income from energy sources and Japan believes the measure will be effective.

The price ceiling will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. The European Commission has already said that it would also make efforts to impose price cap on Russia's oil by December following the G7 decision.

On September 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak condemned the idea of imposing a price cap on Russian oil as absurd, warning that Moscow would not deliver oil and oil products to countries that support the decision.

Over the past several months, the sanctions imposed by the collective West on Russia in retaliation for its military operation in Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, triggering record-high inflation in many countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Oil Price Japan February September December Market From Agreement Suzuki

Recent Stories

Prime Minister for more efforts to address problem ..

Prime Minister for more efforts to address problems of people in flood-hit areas ..

3 minutes ago
 Buenos Aires to Witness Protests After Attack on V ..

Buenos Aires to Witness Protests After Attack on Vice President - Government Coa ..

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury to Issue Early Guidance on Implementat ..

US Treasury to Issue Early Guidance on Implementation of Russian Oil Price Cap T ..

4 minutes ago
 US Horn of Africa Envoy Visiting Region to Discuss ..

US Horn of Africa Envoy Visiting Region to Discuss Northern Ethiopia Crisis - Wh ..

4 minutes ago
 US Ambassador John Sullivan to Attend Gorbachev's ..

US Ambassador John Sullivan to Attend Gorbachev's Funeral This Weekend - State D ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood vic ..

Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood victims; says Muhammad Zubair

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.