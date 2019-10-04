UrduPoint.com
U.S. Scholars Call For More Cooperation With China

U.S. scholars at an annual forum mainly on U.S.-China relations called for closer cooperation between the two countries and more efforts to avoid further conflict

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :U.S. scholars at an annual forum mainly on U.S.-China relations called for closer cooperation between the two countries and more efforts to avoid further conflict.

China and the United States "have tremendous amount of work to do together" and they can help each other with "technology breakthroughs," Jeffrey Sachs, an economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said at the China and the World Forum held at the university this week.

"We have high stakes in a cooperative world," said Sachs, also a senior United Nations advisor, while delivering a keynote speech. He said the two countries need to avoid any form of confrontation as it was "extremely dangerous and utterly necessary." "There is no reason for conflict," Sachs noted. "In fact, there is probably nothing more important in the world than continuing good relationship of China and the United States." Daniel Rosen, an adjunct associate professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the forum that he believed the two countries will work together "with goodwill and friendship.

" "There is the civility between our two societies that has to be kept open," said Rosen, also a founding partner of the New York-based research provider Rhodium Group.

As a long-term China watcher, Rosen said American leaders should speak to the Chinese people as friends and fellow citizens of the world in a peaceful, respectful way.

Their views were echoed by Peter Walker, McKinsey senior partner emeritus. "These two successful countries ought to be cooperating whatever they can on issues of mutual interests and create a win-win on both sides," he told Xinhua.

Any attempt by the United States to decouple economic ties with China would be "counterproductive" and "lose-lose," said Walker. "It's not a position that's going to be economically tenable."

More Stories From Business

