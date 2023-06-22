Open Menu

US SEC Fines JPMorgan $4Mln For Deleting 47Mln Electronic Communications - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

US SEC Fines JPMorgan $4Mln for Deleting 47Mln Electronic Communications - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States is fining financial institution JPMorgan Chase $4 million for deleting approximately 47 million electronic communications from January to April 2018, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a document filed Thursday.

"Respondent JPMorgan shall, within 14 days of the entry of this Order, pay a civil money penalty in the amount of four million Dollars ($4,000,000.00) to the Securities and Exchange Commission for transfer to the general fund of the United States Treasury," the filing said.

Many of the deleted communications were business records required to be retained under US law, the filing said.

The communications are "unrecoverable," the filing added.

JPMorgan reported the deletion event to the SEC in January 2020, the filing said. The financial institution received subpoenas and document requests in at least twelve civil securities-related regulatory investigations where communications could not be produced due to deletion, the filing said.

It is "unknowable" how the lost records may have impacted the regulatory investigations, the filing said.

In addition to the $4 million fine, the SEC ordered JPMorgan to cease and desist from committing future violations and censured the financial institution, according to the filing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Fine United States Money January April May 2018 2020 Event From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

25 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

25 minutes ago
 PM urges Intâ€™l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Intâ€™l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

30 minutes ago
Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

33 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

36 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

50 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

55 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business