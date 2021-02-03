UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seeking To Seize Iranian Oil On Liberian Vessel Achilleas - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Seeking to Seize Iranian Oil on Liberian Vessel Achilleas - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States is seeking to seize Iranian oil loaded on a Liberian vessel under US terrorism forfeiture laws, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The United States filed a forfeiture complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that all oil aboard a Liberian-flagged vessel, the M/T Achilleas (Achilleas), is subject to forfeiture based on US terrorism forfeiture laws," the release said on Tuesday.

Multiple entities with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the IRGC Qods Force covertly shipped oil overseas by hiding the origin of the oil through ship-to-ship transfers, falsified documents, and other methods to deceive the owners of the Achilleas into loading the oil, the release said.

The release added that the IRGC uses profits from the oil sales to support terrorism and Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

The IRGC and the Qods Force have been designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Nuclear Oil Columbia United States All From Court

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

3 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

4 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

4 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.