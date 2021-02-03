US Seeking to Seize Iranian Oil on Liberian Vessel Achilleas - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States is seeking to seize Iranian oil loaded on a Liberian vessel under US terrorism forfeiture laws, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"The United States filed a forfeiture complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that all oil aboard a Liberian-flagged vessel, the M/T Achilleas (Achilleas), is subject to forfeiture based on US terrorism forfeiture laws," the release said on Tuesday.

Multiple entities with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the IRGC Qods Force covertly shipped oil overseas by hiding the origin of the oil through ship-to-ship transfers, falsified documents, and other methods to deceive the owners of the Achilleas into loading the oil, the release said.

The release added that the IRGC uses profits from the oil sales to support terrorism and Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

The IRGC and the Qods Force have been designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations.