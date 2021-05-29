US Seeks $2.8Bln to Upgrade Hypersonic Missile Early Warning System - Budget

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The Biden administration is seeking $2.8 billion to upgrade its early warning missile defense system to detect and track hypersonic missiles, the Defense Department said in the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget proposal released on Friday.

"Air Force and Space Force investments total $2.8 billion to upgrade and sustain strategic and tactical warning and tracking systems," the budget proposal said. "These investments include the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared to track ballistic and hypersonic threats, Upgraded Early Warning Radars, and Wide Area Surveillance in the National Capital Region.

"

Moreover, the budget proposes providing the Navy $2 billion to go toward ship-based defense for regional and strategic threats. These investments include the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Weapon System, Standard Missile procurement for cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missile defense, and E-2D Hawkeye sensor capabilities.

Earlier in May, the US Space Force launched the fifth of a constellation of six planned Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO) missile detection and early warning satellites.