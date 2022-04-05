US Seeks More Oil from Canada, Remains Opposed to New Pipelines - Reports

The United States wants to import more Canadian oil amid global supply fluctuations but building additional pipelines remains off-limits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States wants to import more Canadian oil amid global supply fluctuations but building additional pipelines remains off-limits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Biden administration has taken drastic steps in recent weeks to slow the soaring gas prices, including releasing 180 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

According to the report, the White House is also exploring additional imports from Canada, that could be delivered via rail transport or tapping into the reserves of existing pipelines. However, these options appear to offer limited reprieve, with rail transport costs also increasing and the existing pipelines already nearing capacity.

In spite of the logistical challenges, the Biden administration remains opposed to new pipelines, including to reviving� the Keystone XL pipeline extension, which the current US president ended on his first day in office.

Analysts across the energy sector have warned of a worsening supply crunch in the coming months as the United States upholds its ban of Russian oil, while the primarily Western nations avoid business with Russia due to sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.