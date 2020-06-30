UrduPoint.com
US Seeks Role In Developing Natural Gas Discoveries In Eastern Mediterranean - State Dept.

US Seeks Role in Developing Natural Gas Discoveries in Eastern Mediterranean - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) A joint US-Greece energy working group concluded a virtual meeting with a pledge to explore American private sector investments that could diversify natural gas supplies for Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean region, according to a statement from both nations and released by the State Department.

"US and Greek delegations discussed ongoing developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region, including US support for inclusive partnerships to bring together the various stakeholders," the statement read on Monday.

Offshore natural gas discoveries in the past decade have prompted Egypt, Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy and the Palestinian territories to begin planning for a regional natural market, according to media reports.

At Monday's meeting, Greece and the United States "underlined the need for all states in the Eastern Mediterranean region to conduct their activities in accordance with international law... thus creating a conducive environment for the diversification of energy resources and routes," the joint statement read.

Earlier this month, Russia's Gazprom announced a long-term contract with the Greek company Mytilineos to supply gas to Greece for the next ten years.

