US Seeks To Boost Funds For Hypersonic Weapons By $52Mln To $238Mln - Budget Proposal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Biden administration is aiming to increase funding for hypersonic weapons development by $52 million for a total of $238 million, the Defense Department said in the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget proposal released on Friday.

"Hypersonic weapon development increases by $52 million to fund the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCI-FIRE), an air-breathing prototype in partnership with Australia, and the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile prototype while continuing to fund the Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) for an early operational capability in 2022. ARRW is funded to $238 million and is on track to be the nation's first operational hypersonic weapon," the budget proposal said.

