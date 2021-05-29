US Seeks to Boost Funds for Hypersonic Weapons By $52Mln to $238Mln - Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The Biden administration is aiming to increase funding for hypersonic weapons development by $52 million for a total of $238 million, the Defense Department said in the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget proposal.

"Hypersonic weapon development increases by $52 million to fund the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCI-FIRE), an air-breathing prototype in partnership with Australia, and the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile prototype while continuing to fund the Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) for an early operational capability in 2022. ARRW is funded to $238 million and is on track to be the nation's first operational hypersonic weapon," the budget proposal said on Friday.

Air Force Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget James Peccia said the defense budget includes $161 million to begin initial production for12 ARRW hypersonic missiles in 2022.

This week, Lockheed Martn announced that it conducted together with Northrop Grumman a successful, live fire test of a new hypersonic strike system. In April, the US Air Force tested the ARRW, but the missile failed to launch due to an issue that occurred during the first booster vehicle flight test.

Existing hypersonic weapons are capable of flying at speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound and are highly maneuverable while operating at varying altitudes, according to published reports.

The United States has made the development of hypersonic missiles a priority after Russia and China developed hypersonic weapons.