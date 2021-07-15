UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees 2nd Largest Crude Oil Draw For Year Amid Summer Demand For Fuel - EIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Sees 2nd Largest Crude Oil Draw For Year Amid Summer Demand for Fuel - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States saw the year's second-largest drawdown in crude oil stockpiles last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday that indicated no letup in the blistering summer demand for fuel.

US crude oil inventories have fallen for eight weeks in a row, drawing almost 50 million barrels combined, the EIA data showed. For the latest week to July 9, the draw was 7.9 million barrels. That was the largest since the 8.0 million barrels reported for the week to May 3.

The big summer draws for crude come as US refiners focus on pushing out as much gasoline as possible to meet projected demand during the peak driving season in the country.

According to the EIA, refiners operated last week at 91.8 percent of capacity, at around levels last seen in the summer of 2019 ” well before the onset of the pandemic last year.

Stockpiles of gasoline rose by 1.04 million barrels last week, versus forecasts for a drawdown of 1.5 million barrels ” demonstrating the stepped-up refining activity.

Inventories of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.66 million barrels, versus a forecast build of 1.0 million barrels above the previous week's rise of 1.62 million. The distillates number proved that demand for trucking and other commercial transportation fuels had not taken off in the same way as gasoline for private cars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same United States May July 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armeniaâ€™s new nati ..

51 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

1 hour ago

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

1 hour ago

Russian Envoy Says Unlikely OPCW Made Mistake in D ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military Tested Over 320 Types of Various ..

2 minutes ago

US Invests $153Mln in Bid to Promote Biopharmaceut ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.