US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States does not see any signs of widespread evasion of the Russian oil price cap, but is aware of Moscow's attempts to sidestep the measure and other sanctions, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

"While we do not see widespread signs of evasion, we know Russia is seeking ways to evade the price cap, as well as our other sanctions and export controls. We are laser-focused on preventing evasion in collaboration with our coalition partners and the private sector," Adeyemo said in prepared remarks for delivery during a Center for a New American Security event.