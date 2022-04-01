WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States sees Russia's decision to require countries to purchase its gas with rubles as a sign of desperation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"It's a sign of desperation is what it is," Price said during a press briefing regarding Russia's decision to require gas payments in rubles.

Price said Moscow's decision is proof of the effectiveness of Western sanctions placed on Russia.