UrduPoint.com

US Sees Spike In Jobless Filings, Layoffs Data Before Key Sept Jobs Report Due Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 11:05 PM

US Sees Spike in Jobless Filings, Layoffs Data Before Key Sept Jobs Report Due Friday

US jobless claims hit a two-month high while layoffs jumped as well, according to two sets of labor data released a day before Friday's more important jobs report for October

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) US jobless claims hit a two-month high while layoffs jumped as well, according to two sets of labor data released a day before Friday's more important jobs report for October.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 last week from a revised 190,000 the week before, the Labor Department said in a statement on Thursday.

That was a high since late August but still close to the 2019 average of 218,000 for jobless claims, which have hovered around the pre-pandemic average for most of this year.

Layoffs, as measured by private firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., showed that job cuts surged by 46% in September from August levels, and 68% from August 2021.

"Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at the firm.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of the US economy, spearheading its recovery from the two-year long coronavirus pandemic.

Joblessness among Americans reached an all-time high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs after the COVID-19 breakout. Since then, the Labor Department's more important non-farm payrolls report has reported hundreds of thousands of job additions every month, with the trend keeping up in August. US average hourly earnings have risen without stop since June 2021.

The Labor Department's next non-farm payrolls report for September is due on October 7. Economists are expecting the US economy to have created 250,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% and wage growth staying elevated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Christmas Job April June August September October 2019 2020 Market From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FSC converts HR petition into Shariah petition, is ..

FSC converts HR petition into Shariah petition, issues notice to Secretary Law

3 minutes ago
 International travel demand continues to surge ami ..

International travel demand continues to surge amid easing of Covid-19 restricti ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister witnesses calligraphy exhibition of sacre ..

Minister witnesses calligraphy exhibition of sacred Names of Holy Prophet (PBUH) ..

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises ..

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises to 38 - National Police

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court says it will entertain PTI M ..

Islamabad High Court says it will entertain PTI MNAs' plea if they assure their ..

17 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US on Depl ..

Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US on Deployment of Nuclear Arsenals

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.