US Sees Strong Job Gains In October As Wages Move Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :US job gains topped expectations in October, as hiring rose at a solid pace and wages moved ever higher, even as the unemployment rate edged up, according to the closely-watched US employment report Friday.

The data will provide little comfort to the Federal Reserve which has been battling to cool the economy and bring down inflation that has soared to the highest in 40 years.

Central bankers fear high prices will become entrenched and rising pay will create an upward spiral, inflicting more harm on families and businesses.

American employers added 261,000 workers last month, far more than economists had forecast, while the jobless rate rose two-tenths to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department said.

Average hourly earnings for private sector workers jumped another 12 cents or 0.4 percent, to $32.58, the data showed.

Wages have increased 4.7 percent over the last 12 months as firms have had to compete to find and retain workers in the tight labor market.

That pace is slightly slower than the pace in September -- which the Fed will welcome -- but many employees are pushing for increases to avoid losing ground to high inflation.

The report said there were notable job gains in health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing.

The Fed has raised borrowing rates six times this year to cool demand, but there have been few signs it is having an impact on consumer spending or inflation.

While the policy tightening normally would be expected to lead to job losses, economists say employers are reluctant to shed workers that they struggled to find.

"The data are still showing strong positive momentum in the labor market which is not yet showing much adjustment in response to a rapid tightening of monetary policy," said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"These data will keep the Fed on track to keep raising rates into restrictive territory," she said in an analysis.

