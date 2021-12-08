UrduPoint.com

US Seizes Iranian Arms, 1.1Mln Barrels Of Oil From Ships In Arabian Sea - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States seized Iranian weapons, including 171 surface-to-air missiles, and some 1.1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products from vessels in the Arabian Sea, the US Department of Justice said.

"The Justice Department today announced the successful forfeiture of two large caches of Iranian arms, including 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles, as well as approximately 1.1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products," the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The release said the weapons were seized from two vessels in the Arabian Sea in November 2019 and February 202  that were sent by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)  to deliver arms to Houthi militants in Yemen.

The petroleum products were seized from four tankers near or in the Arabian Sea that were on their way to Venezuela, the release said.

The US government sold the petroleum products for about $26.6 million, the release noted.

