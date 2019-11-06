UrduPoint.com
US Senate Democrats Cost Pentagon $1.5Bln Per Month By Blocking Budget - Lawmakers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Democratic senators are costing the Defense Department $1.5 billion each month they continue to block passage of the $718 billion military budget for fiscal 2020, Republican senators told reporters.

"I met with members of our Defense Department earlier today and this is costing them about $1.5 billion per month, about $5 billion per quarter, that they have to operate with a CR [continuing resolution] as opposed to the higher number that was approved.... earlier this year," Senator John Thune said on Tuesday.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is "beyond frustrated," at a continuing filibuster by Democrats that prevents lawmakers from voting on a $718 billion package that leaders of both parties appeared to accept last summer.

Democrats object to measures in the defense package that will divert money from the military to build a wall on the US-Mexican border.

The US government is operating under a continuing resolution, which freezes all spending at fiscal 2019 levels until a budget passes. Lawmakers have until November 21 to either pass the 12 appropriations bills, including the defense budget, approve another continuing resolution to keep the government open or force the government to close.

