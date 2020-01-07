US Senate Finance Committee Advances USCMA Trade Agreement for Full Vote

The US Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday approved the US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), sending it to the Senate for a full vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The US Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday approved the US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), sending it to the Senate for a full vote.

The Finance Committee advanced the USMCA bill in a 25-3 vote.

"This is a big bipartisan vote, a reminder that when Congress works together in a bipartisan way the American people greatly benefit," Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said after the vote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Grassley told reporters that a Senate impeachment trial could delay a vote on the USCMA trade agreement by a month. However, he also said a delay by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send over the articles of impeachment to the Senate could mean a vote will happen sooner.

Trade negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico began soon after US President Donald Trump assumed office in 2017. Trump set as one of his priorities renegotiating US trade agreements with other countries, including the previous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The three countries negotiated replacing NAFTA for over two years and reached the new trade deal last fall. The Mexican Senate ratified a protocol on changes to the USMCA in December. The United States and Canada are expected to ratify the new trade agreement this year.