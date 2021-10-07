US Senate Majority Leader Says Democrats Have Reached Deal on Debt Ceiling Till December

(@FahadShabbir)

US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that Democrats have reached a deal with Republicans on the extension of the debt ceiling through December

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that Democrats have reached a deal with Republicans on the extension of the debt ceiling through December.

"I have some good news," Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor. "We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December and it's our hope that we can get this done as soon as today."