US Senate Panel Approves $235Mln for Hypersonic Missile Development, Weaponized Lasers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) A $694.9 billion defense spending bill for 2020 includes $235 million for hypersonic missiles, laser guns and unspecified space weapons, the US Senate Appropriations Committee announced in a press release on Thursday.

[The legislation] "recommends an additional $235.3 million for upgrades of test and evaluation infrastructure to support technologies critical for implementing the 2018 National Defense Strategy, including hypersonics, space, directed energy and cyber," the release said.

The United States recently launched efforts to catch up to Russia and China, which have developed hypersonic weapons that can defeat existing missile defense technology by traveling at many times the speed of sound, according to defense officials.

In addition, the United States is close to developing high laser weapons that can be mounted on combat vehicles.

Total Defense Department spending of $694.9 billion in the legislation represents a $20.5 billion increase from 2019 spending levels.

The legislation also includes $10.5 billion for missile defense and $1.8 billion for 18 additional F-35 fighter aircraft.

An Appropriations Committee defense bill typically faces multiple amendments on the Senate floor, and additional changes in a conference to reconcile House of Representatives and Senate proposals before a final vote in both chambers of Congress.