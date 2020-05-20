UrduPoint.com
US Senate Passes Bill Requiring Foreign Companies To Disclose If State-Owned, Controlled

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The US Senate passed legislation on Wednesday that would require foreign companies to establish if they are state-owned or controlled and ban foreign companies from trading on the US stock market if they fail to comply with US auditing standards for three consecutive years.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act was passed by unanimous consent and will head to the US House of Representatives for consideration.

On Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy, who introduced the bill in March of 2019, said the measure would stop China from cheating on the US stock exchanges.

Kennedy has previously said that although the United States has been able to enter into cooperative auditing agreements with foreign regulators, a deal remains to be reached with China.

The Senator from Louisiana also said that China's failure to comply with US disclosure laws has already impacted investor confidence and the integrity of US financial markets.

In 2002, Congress established the Public Accounting Oversight board (PCAOB), which is a nonprofit corporation responsible for administering audits of public companies in order to protect investors.

