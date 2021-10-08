UrduPoint.com

US Senate Passes Bill To Raise Federal Debt Ceiling Until Early December

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:50 AM

US Senate Passes Bill to Raise Federal Debt Ceiling Until Early December

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The US Senate passed a bill to temporarily increase the Federal debt ceiling until early December.

The US Senate voted 50-48 to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will allow the government to pay its bills until December 3.

Without congressional action to hike the $28.4 trillion debt limit, the Treasury Department says it could run out of money by October 18.

The bill now goes to the House for passage before being signed by President Joe Biden.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Money October December Government Billion

Recent Stories

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

4 hours ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

7 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

7 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

7 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.