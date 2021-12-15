US Senate Passes Measure to Raise Debt Limit By $2.5Trln, Avoid Default

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US Senate passed legislation to raise the Federal debt limit in order to prevent a default until at least 2023.

The US Senate on Tuesday voted 50-49 to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit by $2.5 trillion.

The measure heads to the US House of Representatives for a final vote before heading to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The measure increases the debt ceiling enough to keep the government functioning until after the 2022 midterm elections.

The US federal debt will reach $31.4 trillion under the new legislation.

The White House said earlier that the Biden administration strongly supports raising the debt ceiling, pointing out that it would allow the US Department of Treasury to finance spending and maintain the government's operations without disrupting the American economy.