US Senate Passes Measure to Set Up Final Vote to Raise Debt Ceiling as Soon as Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US Senate passed a measure that sets up a fast-track process to hold a final vote to increase the Federal debt ceiling as soon as next week.

The Senate passed the measure with a 59-35 vote on Thursday.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed their own legislation to expedite the passage of a debt limit increase, which would prevent a default on the United States' debt.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the debt ceiling increase if passed by both chambers of Congress.