US Senate Passes Procedural Bill to Limit Debate, Clears Way to Raise Debt Ceiling Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The US Senate on Thursday passed a procedural bill that clears the way for lawmakers to pass a debt ceiling increase with only 51 votes.

The lawmakers voted 64-36 to sets up a final vote on a debt limit increase as early as later on Thursday, allowing the measure to pass with only 51 votes in favor as opposed to the ordinary 60 vote threshold.

Democrats were joined by 14 Republicans who voted in favor of the procedural bill to fast-track the debt ceiling increase, including Senators Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Barrasso and Lisa Murkowski.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed their own legislation to expedite the passage of a debt limit increase, which would prevent a default on the United States' debt. Biden is expected to sign the debt ceiling increase if passed.