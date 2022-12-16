US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The US Senate passed a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government, avoid a shutdown and grant lawmakers another week to negotiate a longer-term omnibus spending bill.

Senators passed the continuing resolution on Thursday in a vote of 71-19, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin at the end of the day Friday.

The resolution, which continues appropriations levels from the prior year through December 23, buys lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year omnibus spending bill.

Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for hasty passage of an omnibus in order to launch new projects and programs and pursue US competition with China unimpeded.

However, some Republicans have opposed passing an omnibus spending bill until the new Congress takes over in January, when they will have control of the House of Representatives.

The Republican lawmakers have instead called for a longer-term continuing resolution into the new year.