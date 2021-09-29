US Senate Republican Leader McConnell Blocks Attempt to Suspend Federal Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday shut down Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to hold a vote on raising the debt ceiling with a lower 51-vote threshold.

Schumer asked for unanimous consent of the Senate, which allows a proposal to proceed should no member object, meaning that McConnell was able to single-handedly objected to Schumer's attempt.

Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a piece of legislation that required 60 votes to fund the government, raise the debt ceiling, and prevent a shutdown. The final vote tally was 50-48.

US Treasury Secretary Janey Yellen said during congressional testimony on Tuesday that failure to raise the debt ceiling could lead to a crisis of "enormous proportions," and warned lawmakers that acting at the last minute on the debt limit could seriously harm business and consumer confidence due to the risk of a negative US credit rating.