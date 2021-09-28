UrduPoint.com

US Senate Republicans Block Bill To Raise Debt Ceiling On Eve Of Government Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Republicans in the US Senate voted to block legislation that would raise the debt ceiling to avoid an impending government shutdown and fund the work of the government.

The motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed with the consideration of the legislation, which requires 60 votes to pass, failed in a vote of 50-48.

