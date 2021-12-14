UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Vote Tuesday On Bill To Raise Federal Debt Limit - Majority Leader

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The US Senate will vote Tuesday on legislation to raise the Federal debt limit in order to prevent a default on the United States' debt, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech.

"The Senate will act tomorrow to prevent default," Schumer said during a speech in the upper chamber Monday.

The Senate passed a bill last week, which President Joe Biden already signed, that allows Congress to vote on legislation to raise the debt ceiling through a simple majority instead of the 60-vote majority.

The US House of Representatives passed its own legislation last week to expedite the passage of the debt limit increase.

