US Senate, Trump Administration Agree on $2 Trillion Economy Stimulus Package- White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US Senate and the administration of President Donald Trump have reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package for assisting the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, Eric Ueland, the White House's legislative affairs director, said on Wednesday.

"We are done.

We have a deal," Ueland told reporters, as quoted by the Washington Post.

The deal is now expected to be passed quickly through both chambers of the Congress.

The $2 trillion package envisages a $500 billion fund for industries and cities, a $367 billion loan program for small businesses, $150 billion to be allocated to different stimulus funds and $130 billion for hospitals.