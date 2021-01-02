(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The US Senate has voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The bill was supported by over a two-thirds majority of the senators.

On December 23, Trump vetoed the NDAA.

On Monday, the US House of Representatives voted 322-87 to override Trump's veto of the $740 billion NDAA, thereby sending the measure to the Republican-majority Senate for consideration.

Trump vetoed the NDAA because it would not repeal Section 230 that protects tech companies from liability for restricting or censoring third-party content online; negate or slowdown withdrawals of US troops deployed overseas and rename military bases carrying Names of Confederate figures. The NDAA includes provisions for imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and against Turkey for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defense system.