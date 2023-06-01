UrduPoint.com

US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Conceived,' Criticizes Lack Of Ukraine Aid

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday criticized the bill negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the United States' debt ceiling, claiming it is detrimental to military readiness and noting a lack of funding for Ukraine

"I think this is one of the most ill-conceived ideas for national defense I've seen since the 2011 sequestration," Graham said in remarks to reporters. "If you believe that the number one job of the Federal government is to defend this nation, then we have made a serious mistake in this bill," Graham said later during remarks on the US Senate floor.

Graham also criticized the legislation for not including "a penny" in Ukraine aid and inadequately addressing purported threats posed by China.

US Senator Tom Cotton also spoke in opposition to the bill, similarly citing a lack of consideration for defense funding.

Cotton introduced an amendment to the Biden-McCarthy deal, dubbed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which would use the new bill as the baseline for sequester instead of the 2022 omnibus spending bill.

A sequester would slash defense spending while increasing domestic spending unless the amendment is adopted, Cotton said in a statement.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act, passed by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, would raise the debt ceiling for two years in exchange for limited fiscal reforms, such as resuming student loan repayment and reclaiming unspent COVID-19 recovery funds.

The legislation faces opposition from both Republican and Democratic senators, although it has the backing of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Senate could hold votes on the bill as early as Thursday.

The United States could default on its financial obligations as early as June 5 if a deal to raise the debt ceiling is not finalized, according to the Treasury Department.

