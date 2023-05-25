UrduPoint.com

US Senator Vows To Use All Tools To Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 07:07 PM

US Senator Vows to Use All Tools to Impede Any Debt Ceiling Deal Without Spending Reform

US Senator Mike Lee promised on Thursday to use all available tools to impede any potential deal to raise the debt ceiling if the legislation lacks significant spending reforms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US Senator Mike Lee promised on Thursday to use all available tools to impede any potential deal to raise the debt ceiling if the legislation lacks significant spending reforms.

"I will use every procedural tool at my disposal to impede a debt-ceiling deal that doesn't contain substantial spending and budgetary reforms," Lee, a Republican from Utah, said via Twitter.

He expressed concern that the current negotiations between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are moving in that direction.

"If they do, that proposal will not face smooth sailing in the Senate," he warned.

On Wednesday, McCarthy said that congressional Republican leaders and the White House still remain far apart on certain issues related to raising the nation's $34.1 trillion debt ceiling, prompting him to send negotiators into another round of talks.

US House Republicans passed a plan last month to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, although President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have rejected the proposal.

