US Senators Attempt Again To Fight OPEC Price Fixing of Oil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) A group of bipartisan US senators said on Wednesday that they are attempting to reintroduce legislation to fight oil price fixing by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC) bill�aims to "improve fairness and stability in the global oil market" by allowing the US Federal government to take action against price fixing by OPEC.

"We've seen time and again how OPEC has colluded to set global oil prices, bringing uncertainty and high prices to consumers around the globe," Senator Chuck Grassley said of the measure, which is jointly sponsored by Republican Senator Mike Lee and Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin.

The lawmakers said OPEC needs to know that the United States was committed to stop the cartel's alleged anti-competitive behavior and that they intend to send a clear message that its days of "illegally pricing and distributing petroleum products are numbered."

"Competition in international oil markets helps ensure that American families pay fair prices at the pump,"�Klobuchar said. "But current law has made the Justice Department powerless to stop the 13 largest oil producing countries from manipulating prices and driving up costs.

This bipartisan legislation would allow US antitrust laws to be enforced against these oil producers. No one is above the law. Yet, OPEC continues to demonstrate its willingness to engage in illegal, anticompetitive and extortionary means to enrich its members at the expense of consumers. It's time to change that."

The US Senate has repeatedly tried to police OPEC with the NOPEC law over the years, stopping each time after the cartel's leader Saudi Arabia threatened to retaliate by over-pumping oil and flooding the world market to cause a price crash that would sink US oil producers.

In 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a row with Russia led to Saudi Arabia deliberately over producing oil, sending crude to minus $40 per barrel at one point and bankrupting scores of US oil producers. Saudi Arabia and Russia resolved their differences later and the broader OPEC+ alliance of 23 oil producers that they jointly lead has been cutting output for almost three years now. The global price of crude oil hit 14-year highs of above $130 a barrel a year ago, on supply concerns, and currently trades at around $85.