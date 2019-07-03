UrduPoint.com
US Services Sector Drops To Two-year Low In June

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:39 PM

US services sector drops to two-year low in June

Growth in the crucial American services sector fell last month to its weakest pace in nearly two years as business activity, hiring and new orders all declined, a private survey showed Wednesday

The result put US services industries -- a central driver of the world's largest economy -- down for three of the last four months.

But analysts noted that the level still indicated expansion and cautioned against reading too much gloom into a single month's data.

The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index fell 1.8 points to 55.1 percent, undershooting economists' forecasts to touch its lowest reading since July of 2017.

ISM index for the far smaller manufacturing economy has meanwhile steadily weakened.

Anthony Nieves, chair of ISM's services sector survey, the report was not necessarily bad news.

"It's only one month. It doesn't make a trend. It's also the summer," he told reporters.

"We tend to historically see a little bit of slowing in the summer months as vacations, holidays kick in. But I'd like to see how July, August, September pan out."Sixteen industries reported growth while arts, entertainment and recreation was in decline.

