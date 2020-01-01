US Shale Companies May Face Production Challenges in 2020 - Oil Trader

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Oil prices closed 2019 with their largest gains in three years but a forecast rebound in US shale crude production could pose greater challenges in 2020, John Kilduff, an oil trader of more than 20 years and a founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled down 62 cents, or 1.0 percent, at $61.06 per barrel. Despite that drop, WTI rose 11 percent for December, its largest monthly gain since January. WTI hovered between $50 and $55 during most of the summer months, weighing on the broader oil market.

While US crude production as a whole hit a record high of 12.9 million barrels per day in 2019, shale oil output - which accounts for more than half of US total production - has been somewhat restrained this year. US crude producers as a whole cut the number of actively-operating oil rigs in the country to 677 this year from 885 at the end of 2018 - a drop of 208 rigs or 24 percent.

"The main reason for the 24 percent cutback in actively-drilling US oil rigs this year was the price uncertainty that persisted mid-year," Kilduff said. "With oil prices being the way they are, one can bet on more challenges ahead for production.

"

Kilduff said with the OPEC decision to double down on production cuts taking effect only in early December, it will take US drillers some time to turn their spigots back on in full and plow ahead with production.

"WTI at above $60 is very, very remunerable to US shale. OPEC will have to take a lot more off the market to face that wall of shale supply headed the global market's way," he said.

London-traded Brent, the global oil benchmark, settled down 67 cents, or 1.0 percent, at $66.65 per barrel. Notwithstanding Tuesday's slide, the UK crude standard settled up 7 percent for December, its largest monthly advance since April.

For the year, WTI rose 34 percent while Brent had a 24 percent gain - the biggest annual gains since 2016 for both benchmarks.

Non-OPEC oil supply, led by the US shale, is forecast to grow by 2.1 million barrels a day in 2020, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA). Global demand for oil, meanwhile, is set to increase by 1.2 million barrels a day next year, the EIA said. That means the world will need 900,000 fewer barrels of oil every day from both OPEC and non-OPEC producers alike, a situation that could sharply offset OPEC+ production cuts.