UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Shale Oil Producers Seek To Force Riyadh, Moscow To Cut Oil Output - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:32 PM

US Shale Oil Producers Seek to Force Riyadh, Moscow to Cut Oil Output - Reports

US shale oil producers have proposed that the White House takes measures against Saudi Arabia and Russia, including by issuing sanctions, so that the countries reduce their oil output and crude prices stop falling, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US shale oil producers have proposed that the White House takes measures against Saudi Arabia and Russia, including by issuing sanctions, so that the countries reduce their oil output and crude prices stop falling, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he expected and hoped that Saudi Arabia and Russia would cut oil production by 10 million barrels to stabilize plummeting oil prices. The statement came after Trump spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who, according to the US president, had conducted talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter. Later, Trump said that Russia and Saudi Arabia might withdraw from the global market as much as 15 million barrels of oil to support the prices, which have nosedived amid an oversupply and the coronavirus.

According to the newspaper, the companies asked former US Energy Secretary Rick Perry to help in the push, which also includes advocating a block�on Riyadh's crude shipments to Saudi Aramco's refinery in Texas, Motiva, as they face the threat of collapse amid the worldwide coronavirus lockdown and the oil "price war" triggered by the failure of OPEC+ to agree on reducing oil production.

Among other proposals are tariffs on foreign oil, the suspension of US military aid to Saudi Arabia and the introduction of new sanctions against Russia's energy industry or lifting the existing ones if Moscow agrees to cooperate.

The shale oil producers launched the initiative despite the disagreement of the oil industry's most powerful lobbying organization, the American Petroleum Institute, which is against any control on supply, the newspaper added.

The newspaper also reported that Trump was to meet oil company representatives later on Friday to discuss strategies if Saudi Arabia and Russia do not agree to cut the supply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House Riyadh Company Oil Trump Saudi Vladimir Putin Price Saudi Arabia Market From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Rises ..

2 minutes ago

Curfew like situation prevails in city as complete ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Riaz Haider dis ..

2 minutes ago

Rs750 denomination prize bonds draw to be held in ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 151 in Hyderaba ..

9 minutes ago

121 out of 241 being discharged from Gomal Medical ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.