UrduPoint.com

US Shoppers Undaunted By Inflation -- So Far

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:31 PM

US shoppers undaunted by inflation -- so far

Stronger-than-expected retail sales data and earnings from big-box chains painted a heady picture of US consumers on Tuesday despite global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Stronger-than-expected retail sales data and earnings from big-box chains painted a heady picture of US consumers on Tuesday despite global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages.

The Commerce Department reported retail sales in October scored their biggest month-on-month jump since March.

Earlier, both Home Depot and Walmart released results that topped expectations, with the latter offering reassurances it expects sufficient inventories for the festive season and emphasizing a cautious approach in passing on higher costs to consumers.

Together, the government data and earnings suggest that many consumers are still well situated thanks to a strong employment market and government support payments sent out earlier in the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March October Market Commerce From Government Walmart Employment

Recent Stories

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

SCCI aims to raise trade exchange with Colombia

20 minutes ago
 Syria's Recovery From Conflict Hindered by Presenc ..

Syria's Recovery From Conflict Hindered by Presence of Foreign Troops - Authorit ..

4 minutes ago
 Detained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Ea ..

Detained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each - Court

4 minutes ago
 USA to co-host T20 cricket World Cup in 2024

USA to co-host T20 cricket World Cup in 2024

4 minutes ago
 Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers ..

Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultan ..

4 minutes ago
 New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border ..

New Defense Strategy Should Prepare EU for Border Crises - Borrell

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.