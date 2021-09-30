UrduPoint.com

US Should Abolish Debt Ceiling - Treasury Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:59 PM

US Should Abolish Debt Ceiling - Treasury Secretary

The United States should abolish its debt ceiling to ensure that spending passed in Congress under any administration goes through without a crisis, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The United States should abolish its debt ceiling to ensure that spending passed in Congress under any administration goes through without a crisis, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Yes, I would," Yellen said when asked whether she supports eliminating the US debt limit. "I believe when Congress legislates expenditures and puts in place a tax policy that determines taxes, those are the crucial decisions Congress is making. To finance those spending and tax decisions, it's necessary to issue additional debt."

Yellen added that it was "very destructive to put the president and myself, the Treasury Secretary" in a crisis over the debt ceiling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States Congress

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s su ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: ..

45 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

45 minutes ago
 EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

EU extends Covid vaccine export controls

36 minutes ago
 Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

36 minutes ago
 Govt to launch SME policy next month: Khusro Bakht ..

Govt to launch SME policy next month: Khusro Bakhtiar

36 minutes ago
 Shoro for advance measures to save people from exp ..

Shoro for advance measures to save people from expected urban flooding

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.