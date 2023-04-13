UrduPoint.com

US Shows Record Partisan Split On Prioritizing Environment Or Economy - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Americans show a record partisan gap when it comes to whether to prioritize the environment or economy, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Gallup's annual environment survey conducted March 1-23 found that 78% of Democrats and 20% of Republicans prioritized environment protection - a record gap of 58 percentage points since the poll began asking the question in 1984.

A partisan divide first surfaced in poll results in 1995 and has gradually widened since.

At least 50% of Democrats have prioritized environmental protection over economic growth every year except 2010 and 2011, while at least 50% of Republicans have favored the economy since 2001.

Overall this year, 52% of Americans prioritized the environment. The poll noted that since 2000, the percentage of Americans favoring the environment only reached at least 60% twice - in 2019 and 2020. It surmised that Americans tend to see environment protection as more important in years when the economy is doing well.

