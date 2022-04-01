US Stands Together With EU in Rejecting Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States stands together with the European Union member states who have rejected to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said on Thursday.

When asked whether the United States stands with European Union member states in rejecting payments for Russian gas in rubles, Bedingfield said, "We do."

"The German Chancellor, I think, has been very clear that the contracts exist as they exist and there is going to be no change there."