US Starts 'Extraordinary Measures' to Avert Debt Default - Treasury

The US Treasury has taken "extraordinary measures" to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed and channeling the money to other urgent services to keep the government running, according to a letter sent by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US Treasury has taken "extraordinary measures" to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed and channeling the money to other urgent services to keep the government running, according to a letter sent by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Congressional Leadership on Thursday.

"First, I have determined that, by reason of the statutory debt limit, I will be unable to fully invest the portion of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) not immediately required to pay beneficiaries, and that a 'debt issuance suspension period' will begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and last through Monday, June 5, 2023," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Treasury intervention came after Yellen warned in another letter to McCarthy last week that the outstanding US debt limit was projected to reach its statutory limit. The debt limit drama has become a yearly political fight in Congress between the party in power � the Democrats and its office bearers like Yellen � and its rivals � now made up of Republicans such as McCarthy. A drawn-out struggle to raise the nation's debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poors stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.