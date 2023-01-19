UrduPoint.com

US Starts 'Extraordinary Measures' To Avert Debt Default - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 09:04 PM

US Starts 'Extraordinary Measures' to Avert Debt Default - Treasury

The US Treasury has taken "extraordinary measures" to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed and channeling the money to other urgent services to keep the government running, according to a letter sent by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US Treasury has taken "extraordinary measures" to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed and channeling the money to other urgent services to keep the government running, according to a letter sent by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to Congressional Leadership on Thursday.

"First, I have determined that, by reason of the statutory debt limit, I will be unable to fully invest the portion of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) not immediately required to pay beneficiaries, and that a 'debt issuance suspension period' will begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and last through Monday, June 5, 2023," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Treasury intervention came after Yellen warned in another letter to McCarthy last week that the outstanding US debt limit was projected to reach its statutory limit. The debt limit drama has become a yearly political fight in Congress between the party in power � the Democrats and its office bearers like Yellen � and its rivals � now made up of Republicans such as McCarthy. A drawn-out struggle to raise the nation's debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poors stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United States Money January June Democrats Congress Government Top

Recent Stories

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, g ..

Russian energy minister meets PM; long-term oil, gas supply from Russia to Pakis ..

53 seconds ago
 22 days of free screenings for breast cancer acros ..

22 days of free screenings for breast cancer across UAE

9 minutes ago
 No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Wil ..

No Final Decision on What Statistical Evidence Will Be Allowed in Klyushin Trial ..

55 seconds ago
 AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for ..

AED25.7 billion value of FAB&#039;s financing for sustainable projects in 2022

10 minutes ago
 Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

3 minutes ago
 Gender responsive budget; essential tool to empowe ..

Gender responsive budget; essential tool to empower women' says National Assembl ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.