US Starts 'Extraordinary Measures' to Avert Debt Default - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The US Treasury announced on Thursday that it has taken "extraordinary measures" to avoid a government debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed by Federal retirement, disability and health benefit funds and channeling the money instead to other urgent services needed to keep the government running.

"First, I have determined that, by reason of the statutory debt limit, I will be unable to fully invest the portion of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund (CSRDF) not immediately required to pay beneficiaries, and that a 'debt issuance suspension period' will begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and last through Monday, June 5, 2023," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Treasury intervention came after Yellen warned in another letter to McCarthy last week that the outstanding US debt limit was projected to reach its statutory limit. The debt limit drama has become a yearly political fight in Congress between the party in power ” the Democrats and its office bearers like Yellen ” and its rivals ” now made up of Republicans such as McCarthy. A drawn-out struggle to raise the nation's debt ceiling in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.

Moody's Investors Service, however, said it anticipated an agreement between the Democrats and Republicans on the debt ceiling to be reached before the timeline suggested by Yellen.

"We anticipate that the US government will reach an agreement on a new debt limit before the Treasury's extraordinary measures are exhausted," the service, which is part of global ratings agency Moody's, said in comments carried by US media.

In the event an agreement cannot be reached in time, Moody's said it expected the US government to find a backstop to service its debt first. "If Congress fails to reach a debt-limit agreement, the United States government is expected to meet debt service obligations on time and in full, putting them ahead of all other payments."

According to published data, US debt now stands at $31.38 trillion ” about 120% of the country's Gross Domestic Product. That is up from a GDP level of 39.2% in 2008 and 77.6% in 2018.

Nearly 25 million full-time and part-time employees, or approximately 16% of the American workforce, will be affected if the nation defaults on its debt in June.