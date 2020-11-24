UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program For Visitors From 23 Countries - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors From 23 Countries - State Dept.

The United States is starting a new visa bonds pilot program for visitors from 23 countries, including from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen, the US State Department said in a notice published in Federal Register on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The United States is starting a new visa bonds pilot program for visitors from 23 countries, including from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen, the US State Department said in a notice published in Federal Register on Monday.

"The purpose of the pilot program is to assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to help assess the burden on government agencies and identify any practical challenges related to visa bonds," the notice said. "The pilot program will run for six months.

The State Department said the pilot program does not aim to assess whether issuing visa bonds will be effective in reducing the number of aliens who overstay their non-immigrant visas.

Rather, the pilot program is a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the United States after making temporary visits, the State Department said.

"The amount of the bond, should a bond be appropriate, will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant," the State Department added.

The program scheduled to start on December 24, according to the State Department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Iran Yemen United States Libya December Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

6 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

42 minutes ago

UN Considers US Exit From Open Skies Treaty 'Regre ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.