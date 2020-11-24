US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors From 23 Countries - State Dept.

The United States is starting a new visa bonds pilot program for visitors from 23 countries, including from Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen, the US State Department said in a notice published in Federal Register on Monday

"The purpose of the pilot program is to assess the operational feasibility of posting, processing, and discharging visa bonds, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to help assess the burden on government agencies and identify any practical challenges related to visa bonds," the notice said. "The pilot program will run for six months.

The State Department said the pilot program does not aim to assess whether issuing visa bonds will be effective in reducing the number of aliens who overstay their non-immigrant visas.

Rather, the pilot program is a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the United States after making temporary visits, the State Department said.

"The amount of the bond, should a bond be appropriate, will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant," the State Department added.

The program scheduled to start on December 24, according to the State Department.