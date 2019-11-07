UrduPoint.com
US State Department Has No Orders To Do Anything With Syrian Oil - Official

Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US diplomats have received no directions with respect to the oil fields in northeast Syria, where local communities exploit energy resources for their own benefit, a senior State Department official said during a press briefing.

"We have no guidance here in the Department of State from the administration to do anything with the oil fields," the State Department official said on Wednesday in response to a question whether the US government pondered asking energy companies to "fix" the oil fields in northern Syria.

The official added that the oil in northeast Syria "is being worked by the local authorities for the benefit of the local communities.

"

The United States keeps military presence in the oil-rich areas in Syria and has repeatedly vowed to protect the oil assets and not allow Russian nor Syrian government forces to access them.

In addition, US officials promised earlier that they will monitor and review how the oil is sold and make sure the proceeds find their way to the Kurds.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported that the US military was building two new bases in the oil-rich province of Deir ez-Zor in northeast Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of using revenues from selling Syrian oil to prop up loyal armed groups in Syria.

