US State Department to Present Report on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Soon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US Department of the State will present a report on the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project later on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the source, the US will lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG (the project operator) and its chief, since this serves Washington's interests.