US State Department To Present Report On Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Soon - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:25 PM

US State Department to Present Report on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Soon - Reports

The US Department of the State will present a report on the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project later on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US Department of the State will present a report on the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project later on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the source, the US will lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG (the project operator) and its chief, since this serves Washington's interests.

