Open Menu

US State Dept. Faces $40Bln Shortfall In Budget To Counter China In Indo-Pacific - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 05:00 AM

US State Dept. Faces $40Bln Shortfall in Budget to Counter China in Indo-Pacific - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The US is facing a major shortfall in funding that was requested for diplomatic efforts in the Indo-Pacific region in the Biden administration's bid to counter China, Foreign Policy reported citing a State Department report to Congress.

The documents reveal a $41.

3 billion gap between what the Biden administration has provided to the State Department and USAID versus what the agencies requested in order to do their work in the region over the next five years, according to the report.

Diplomats need the money to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region, but they may have to wait, the report added.

Some of the State Department's top priorities include sending arms to Taiwan and opening American diplomatic missions in the Maldives, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu and Kiribati, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Tonga Solomon Islands Fiji Kiribati Maldives Vanuatu Money May Congress Top Billion

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

5 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

5 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

5 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

5 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

5 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

5 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

5 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

5 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

6 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

6 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business