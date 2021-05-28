US State Dept. Requests $1.4Bln to Combat Infectious Diseases - 2022 Budget Proposal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department requests $1.4 billion to combat infectious diseases in 2022, according to the congressional budget justification released on Friday.

"Combating Infectious Disease Threats ($1,416.5 million; $1,166.

5 million is in GHP-USAID and $250.0 million is in GHP-State): As the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates, in an increasingly interconnected world, diseases know no borders. With the resources requested in FY 2022, the United States will continue to combat infectious diseases that threaten the lives of millions each year," the document said.