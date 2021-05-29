UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln To Counter Adversaries In Europe, Eurasia - Budget Proposal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:32 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department is seeking $665 million to counter adversaries in both Europe and Eurasia, the fiscal year 2020 Congressional Budget Justification revealed on Friday.

8 million): The FY 2022 AEECA request for Europe and Eurasia will build countries' resilience to foreign malign influence and advance Euro-Atlantic integration, while addressing growing challenges from Russia and the People's Republic of China, including predatory development," the document said. "Funding will support programs focused on defending democracy, rule of law, advancing human rights and gender equality, fighting corruption, and countering authoritarianism."

