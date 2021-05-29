US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Russia in Europe - Budget Proposal

The US State Department is seeking some $300 million to counter Russia in Europe, the Fiscal Year 2022 Congressional Justification revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department is seeking some $300 million to counter Russia in Europe, the Fiscal Year 2022 Congressional Justification revealed on Friday.

"Europe and Eurasia ($299.0 million): The strategic security priorities in Europe and Eurasia are to counter Russian influence and aggression by bolstering allies' and partners' capability to exercise 118sovereignty and provide for their own defense through improved interoperability with NATO and other Western forces, the creation of force multipliers in the region, and the implementation of sustainable defense reforms," the document said.

"Funds will support the provision of equipment and training, including tactical equipment for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; command and control; and target acquisition capabilities."