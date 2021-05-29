UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln To Counter Russia In Europe - Budget Proposal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:32 AM

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Russia in Europe - Budget Proposal

The US State Department is seeking some $300 million to counter Russia in Europe, the Fiscal Year 2022 Congressional Justification revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department is seeking some $300 million to counter Russia in Europe, the Fiscal Year 2022 Congressional Justification revealed on Friday.

"Europe and Eurasia ($299.0 million): The strategic security priorities in Europe and Eurasia are to counter Russian influence and aggression by bolstering allies' and partners' capability to exercise 118sovereignty and provide for their own defense through improved interoperability with NATO and other Western forces, the creation of force multipliers in the region, and the implementation of sustainable defense reforms," the document said.

"Funds will support the provision of equipment and training, including tactical equipment for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; command and control; and target acquisition capabilities."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Million

Recent Stories

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

4 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Silent on Merkel's Participation in October ..

4 minutes ago

Soyuz-2 Rocket With 36 UK Communication Satellites ..

4 minutes ago

G7 must secure green recovery from Covid: UK

34 minutes ago

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.